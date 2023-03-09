After becoming the most financially successful mixed martial arts fighter of all time, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor can now also say he’s one of the top 50 highest-paid athletes of all time.

Sportico has compiled a list of the top 50 highest-paid athletes of all time, which included seven boxers, though Conor McGregor is not surprisingly the only MMA fighter on the list.

Sportico has McGregor ranked at no. 33 on the list with a net worth of $615 million, ahead of boxing legends Evander Holyfield and Canelo Alvarez, as well as Super Bowl champion quarterback Drew Brees.

All of this money of course comes from his fight purses, being the highest-paid UFC athlete of all-time, his pay-per-view, as he’s always competing in main events, and then his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather back in 2017, which he reportedly made over $100 million for that fight alone.

McGregor also had his Proper No. 12 whiskey brand that grossed him $600 million for selling his majority share in the company.

Michael Jordan sits atop this list at $3.3 billion, with golf legends Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer coming in the no. 2 and 3 spots; Woods has made $2.5 billion throughout his career, and Palmer has made $1.7 billion, respectively.

Then there are a few more basketball stars, such as Lebron James at no. 6 ($1.53 billion), Kobe Bryant ($1.05 billion), and Shaq O’Neal ($1.05 billion) sharing the no. 13 spot. We also had two of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time on the list ahead of McGregor, multi-time Super Bowl champions Tom Brady ranked at no. 22 ($690 million) and Peyton Manning at no. 25 ($675 million).

Conor McGregor is accompanied on the list by former-foe, Floyd Mayweather

The highest-paid combat athlete of all-time shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather sits at no. 8 on the list, having grossed $1.41 billion throughout his long and illustrious career.

