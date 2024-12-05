Conor McGregor ordered to pay reported €1,000,000 of Nikita Hand’s court fees amid civil rape case

Mixed martial arts star, Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay the legal fees — reportedly potentially as much as €1,000,000 of Nikita Hand, after the Dublin fighter was found civilly liable of assaulting the plaintiff who accused him of rape following an alleged incident at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin back in December 2018.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, appeared at the High Court in the capital this morning, where sitting Judge Alexander Owens ordered the 36-year-old to pay the legal costs incurred by Hand in relation to the civil case heard last month.

Furthermore, per the judge, co-accused, James Lawrence of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh — who was not found civilly liable of assaulting Ms Hand, saw an application to pursue legal costs against the plaintiff dismissed. (via Irish Mirror)

Receiving critcizm from Judge Owens for his social media posts in the aftermath of the verdict levelled against him — in which Conor McGregor claimed he had been subject to a “kangaroo court” during the proceedings, the Crumlin native was warned he may yet face a charge of contempt of court,

Announcing plans to appeal the decision found against him by a jury of twelve, McGregor also acknowledged his infidelity to his long-time partner and fiancee, Dee Devlin in the days following the conclusion of the proceedings in the High Court on social media.

“People want to hear from me, I needed time,” Conor McGregor wrote in November. “I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me.

Image via: Getty

“As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath. I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision.”