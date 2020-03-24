Conor McGregor Urges Ireland To Go Into ‘True Lockdown’

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor continues to call for Ireland to follow all the measures necessary to combat the coronavirus.

McGregor only recently sent out a message urging everyone in Ireland to follow social distancing and remain in quarantine.

The former two-weight UFC champion did so again on Tuesday with a video message as he called for a full lockdown of the nation.

You can watch it below:

“… While we are currently debating a full lockdown, I feel that we must,” McGregor said. “Any time spent debating this is needless time from the clock. I know a good, tough fight when I see one and we have one on our hands now. I want to call on my people, the great people of Ireland — this fight needs us all. We are all in the red corner awaiting the bell. So let’s gather together and ring the bell ourselves including the people of the rest of the world. True lockdown must begin and it must begin now. A lockdown together, a lockdown united. We must close our airports, we must close all non-essential business, we must cut all non-essential travel.

“… We must prepare and deploy all our units to all and any known built-up areas across our country. President [Michael D.] Higgins you must give these great men and women the power to enforce this task if necessary. However, I know that when the true seriousness of this is understood as it is becoming now our great nation will oblige and impeccably do so. It is time for full lockdown and we are ready. Powers that be, I am calling to you all, the fate of our great Ireland depends on it. This is my proposal and I pray that we can make this happen.

“We need to take the same measures of some of the heavier affected countries and we must do it in quicker time. We have the advantage here in that we can see this coming. We can see this coming but if we do not act on our advantage, then we cannot expect different results. We are not adhering to social distancing, at least not to the extent to halt exponential growth. A lockdown would facilitate this. It will reduce transmissions, it will take the pressure off our frontline staff and will allow us to identify all of our cases. These methods are stringent but necessary and have worked in China and Hong Kong. Ireland, we have got this. Not only do we have the formula, we have it ahead of time. Let’s go Ireland, let’s go rest of the world. Lockdown united. Together we stand. God bless us all.”

As the world faces the increasing pandemic of the coronavirus, Conor McGregor (@thenotoriousmma) wants people to face the reality of the situation and lockdown in a united front to help rid us of this disease. pic.twitter.com/A7E0I9nlUr — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) March 24, 2020

Given how some are choosing to ignore the suggestions enforced, it’s certainly a good thing to have someone as influential as McGregor call for a lockdown.

What do you make of McGregor’s speech?