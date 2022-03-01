UFC president Dana White has revealed that dependant on whoever holds the lightweight strap at the time will determine whether Conor McGregor will be getting an immediate title match.

The Irishman is out of action currently still recovering from the leg break he suffered against Dustin Poirier but expects to be fit and ready to go by the summer. Prior to this Charles Oliveira will defend his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7th and if successful in doing so he could be the man to welcome McGregor back.

“We will see what’s what with the lightweight division,” White told The Underground. “It’s going to depend on who the champion is when Conor McGregor comes back, they have a say in it. What do they want to do?

“If it’s Oliveira who is still champion when Conor comes back, maybe Oliveira wants Conor we will see then. There are many variables for his return, number one his health and how his leg is.

“Once that is 100 percent, we will start to figure out where he goes because we have fights up to June 18 already.”

Conor McGregor Hopes To Begin Training In April

Islam Makhachev seems to be next in line for the shot but given how things are lining up with Oliveira’s fight date and McGregor’s potential return date do not be surprised if we see this matchup speculated throughout the entire year. Especially now McGregor is expected to return to sparring soon.

“April I should be back sparring,

“I’ll gauge it all then – I’d like a title, a title, I’d feel a belt,” McGregor said.

“We’ll see what happens with the weight, I’m feeling nice and strong, I’m getting there day-by-day. I’m only 33 years of age, I’m unscathed, never been bust-up in the face, never scratched in the face so I’ll be back.

“I’m advised to take it easy, but I’m shadowboxing a lot and I’m figuring out what way I’m developing a style.” (Transcribed by themirror.co.uk)

Should Conor McGregor get an instant title shot on his return?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.