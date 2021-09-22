The world is currently laughing at Conor McGregor after he botched his first pitch ahead of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins.

‘Notorious’ threw the ball high and well wide. Patrick Wisdom, who was supposed to catch the ball, turned and saw it travel well beyond him. Even the mascot seemed disappointed with McGregor’s bad first pitch.

Despite the laughs and the criticism, McGregor thinks he did quite well considering he’s on one leg and had never played the sport before.

Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) on his first pitch: "The most devastating first pitch ever seen! The venom is there, the power is there." pic.twitter.com/GTZQDqUbeU — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) September 22, 2021

“The most devastating first pitch ever seen in the iconic Wrigley Field,” McGregor joked afterward. “The venom is there, the power is there. It’s a little off accurate-wise but, you know, I’m on the one leg. You can see me base fully on the left leg that was just recently injured. I’m happy with that, I’ll take that on board.

McGregor thinks his pitch was thrown with the same velocity that the professionals throw with.

“If you could measure the power, I don’t think there’s much power difference to mine and them out there! Just the accuracy is a little off,” McGregor said. “It was either lob it friendly or aim to take him off his feet and, if that was on target, we would have had a problem, I’d say.”

The Irishman is currently healing up after suffering a nasty leg break in the first round of his third fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July. Only recently has McGregor begun to walk unaided. So, he can be forgiven for not being at his best at Tuesday night’s baseball game. Hopefully, his rapid recovery continues and we get to see the UFC superstar back in the Octagon sooner rather than later.

Do you think you’d be able to throw a first-pitch better than Conor McGregor?