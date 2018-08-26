Conor McGregor Takes Aim At Team Khabib

Conor McGregor takes aim once against of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team through the power of social media while he prepares for the UFC lightweight title fight.

First Shot

The first shot that was fired from the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion was aimed at Nurmagomedov’s father and trainer. That was taken on social media that caused quite the stir from fight fans.

Their fight goes down at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event that takes place on Saturday, October 6, 2018, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Conor McGregor Takes Aim

Over the weekend, McGregor decided to add fuel to the fire by taking a shot at Nurmagomedov’s teammate Zubaira Tukhugov. The 27-year-old fighter is slated to take on McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov on October 27 at UFC Fight Night 138 in Moncton, New Brunswick.

In this post on his official Instagram account, he claimed that Tukhugov was in the process of treason. The reason for this is due to a true Chechen would never take orders from a Dagestani man. He wrote the following:

“A true Chechen would never assist in a Dagestani led attack on another Chechen. A true Chechen would never take orders from a Dagestani man. This is treason. There is no worse than treason.”

McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since at UFC 205 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez. He then fought in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. Since then, McGregor’s status as an active MMA fighter was put on hold once again due this arrest.