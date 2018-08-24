Conor McGregor Sounds Off On Khabib’s “Coward” Father

Conor McGregor sounds off on the father of Khabib Nurmagomedov prior to them stepping inside of the Octagon for the gold. With the way that McGregor promotes his fights, it was just a matter of time before he took a shot at the family of the UFC lightweight champion. The reason for this is due to mental warfare as he likes to get inside of the head of his opponent when they’re preparing for battle.

The Fight

The ex-UFC lightweight and featherweight champ is slated to challenge the UFC lightweight champ for the title at the UFC 229 event. Aside from messing with the champ, McGregor’s latest shot was due to the recent comments made by Nurmagomedov’s father and coach.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov conducted an interview where he questioned McGregor’s title reign as lightweight champion. He also bragged about how his son’s wrestling would be too much for McGregor.

Conor McGregor Sounds Off

Obviously, that didn’t sit well with the former champion. Thus, on Friday, August 24, 2018, he took to his official Instagram account where he called Abdulmanap a “quivering coward.” He wrote the following:

“@abdulmanap.nurmagomedov I can see you. Cowering behind fake respect. Just like your middle child. A quivering coward.”

Nurmagomedov is not backing down either as he has gone on record by stating that he plans to make McGregor. Pay for what? The actions that he has done which Khabib thinks is disrespectful behavior. That behavior comes from McGregor’s attack on a bus which Nurmagomedov was on during the UFC 223 fight week.

The upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view event that is set to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.