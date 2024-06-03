Stephen A. Smith calls for fans to protest potential fight between Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev

Stephen A. Smith believes Conor McGregor has “no business” being inside the Octagon with a grappler. Especially when that grappler’s name is Islam Makhachev.

On Saturday (June 1) the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ successfully retained his lightweight world title, dispatching division fan favorite Dustin Poirier in the fifth round via submission, extending his unbeaten streak to 14 straight and further establishing himself as the No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world — even if Dana White doesn’t agree.

Being the protege of Octagon icon Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev has a natural enemy in Conor McGregor. In the weeks leading up to UFC 302, both men have taken jabs at one another on social media and in interviews, with McGregor being especially nasty toward his former foe’s successor.

Their continued back-and-forth has only further fueled rumors that the two could end up going toe-to-toe inside the Octagon one day.

While that fight seems rather unlikely with both men on very different career trajectories, money talks, and the UFC is in the business of making money. And nobody makes more money than ‘Mystic Mac.’

Stephen A. Smith is confident makhachev would finish McGregor ‘inside of two rounds’

Joining host Molly Qerim on ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith was adamantly opposed to the idea of McGregor squaring off with Makhachev, claiming that it would be “the worst possible fight” for the Irish megastar.