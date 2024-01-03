Conor McGregor Slams Manny Pacquiao as Mayweather Rematch announcement fails to excite Fight Fans
Conor McGregor is always looking for a way to extend his rivalry with legendary pugilist Manny Pacquaio.
‘PacMan’ surprised fight fights on New Year’s Eve, revealing that a rematch with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather was in the works for 2024. Pacquiao dropped the bombshell while making an appearance at RIZIN 45 inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The bout has not been officially announced, but if true, it will come nearly a decade removed from their ‘Fight of the Century’ scrap in 2015.
“I will see you here in Japan again, for a big fight,” the former eight-division world champion said before turning around and seemingly asking for permission to announce his opponent “Floyd Mayweather, I thought you wouldn’t want me to say that. I am excited for that. Thank you for always supporting RIZIN promotions” (h/t DailyMail).
Conor McGregor shared the clip on Instagram whilst taking a dig at Pacquiao, writing: “A lesson in how not to make an announcement.
Conor McGregor makes his own blockbuster announcement
Of course, the Irishman offered his own big New Year’s reveal, confirming that he would make his long-awaited return to the Octagon on June 28 to headline UFC 302 as part of the promotion’s annual International Fight Week in Las Vegas. McGregor is expected to square off with former Bellator MMA champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler in a 185-pound showdown.
Weeks before the announcement, McGregor vented his frustration over his lengthy layoff, suggesting that if the UFC didn’t lock down a date for his “greatest comeback in combat sports history,” he would pursue a fight with Pacquiao in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
“Get me back in there,” he told talkSPORT. “The Mac has lots to offer and loads to deliver. They are talking Manny here in Saudi. The lads in the UFC aren’t really talking any. So, the lads here are talking Manny, the UFC aren’t talking any. Give me something. I’m supposed to be back in April. It was supposed to be December!
“Tell Manny to grow a set of balls and fight me at a higher weight class. Why not? It’s his sport. If he wants me to come down to a smaller weight, I should be able to use more of my weapons. I should be able to kick. I should be able to grapple. Shouldn’t that be fair? Say it to him. Is he a man or a mouse? Is Manny a man or a mouse?”