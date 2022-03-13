Conor McGregor fired shots back at Paulie Malignaggi who weighed in on Jake Paul’s recent comments regarding a video of ‘Notorious’ hitting a pad with boxing gloves.

Paul responded to McGregor’s video criticizing his head movement and lack of guard leaving his chin vulnerable. He continued trolling McGregor suggesting that he could knock him out in both boxing and MMA.

I agree with Jake. Connor is light work💨 https://t.co/SWJNSs43LG — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) March 11, 2022

Malignaggi also took shots at McGregor as he supported Paul’s claims of making ‘light work’ of the former two-division UFC champion on the video.

After half a decade, the rivalry between the Irishman and the former WBA & IBF junior welterweight champion continues. McGregor was quick to fire back at the ‘Magic Man’ with a photo from their sparring session back in 2017 which showed a knocked down Malignaggi.

I left you like a little seesaw pic.twitter.com/5FNO8U0KVF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 12, 2022

Malignaggi’s best days are behind him as he sits comfortably in the role of a color commentator and analyst these days. He had turned down a fight against Diego Sanchez in BKFC and had lost his latest outing in the ring against Artem Lobov in 2019.

Will Conor McGregor fight Jake Paul in boxing or MMA?

McGregor has been on the road to recovery since suffering a horrific leg injury in the first round of his third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. In July 2021, the Irish superstar returned to the octagon for his trilogy bout where he broke his leg after Poirier checked one of his leg kicks.

He looks determined to make his return in the UFC this year after sharing his speedy recovery ahead of schedule after a recent leg scan. A fourth fight with the Diamond could be on the cards amongst other possible options in Nate Diaz and even a potential title fight with the lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

It remains to be seen whether McGregor will fight Jake Paul in either boxing or MMA as the two continue to bash each other online. While most of the Twitter feuds fizzle out, there is a possibility we may see the two facing each other to put on a show for the fans.

Do you think Conor McGregor will agree to a bout against Jake Paul? Will it be boxing or MMA?

