Conor McGregor took to social media to reveal he’s ahead of schedule in his bid to recover from the horrific leg break he suffered at UFC 264 in July.

The Irishman was in a positive mood as he fielded questions on Instagram live as he made his way to his latest scan.

“I think this bone is back together, to be honest,” McGregor said. “The ankle is feeling great. … I’ve got me flip-flops on, I have. I’m out of the boot. I’ve got the flip-flops on, so that’s a good sign. … I’m still jacked as well, bro. It ain’t over. We’re only warming up. Still fresh. Still untouched. You still can’t get me.”

McGregor added that he is approaching the injury with extreme caution, especially after seeing Chris Weidman suffer a major setback in his recovery from a similar injury.

“I’m being careful with it,” McGregor said. “I’m listening to what the doctors are saying. Everything else, I can’t physically do, I’m not pushing it too far after seeing what happened to Weidman recently. It’s in the back of my head that I go in there and maybe they say, ‘Oh, it’s not connected again. You have to go through this again.’ Look what happened to Weidman. I don’t think that’s the case with me. I know that’s not the case with me. I am a little bit nervous.”

Immediately after he exited the doctor’s office, McGregor got back on Instagram Live to share some good news with his fans.

“Scan went well,” McGregor said. “Scan went very well. To be back on the bike, I’m back on the bike before he said I was going to be able to bear weight. I’m rocking (and) well ahead of schedule. Let’s keep it going. … It was good news. Good news at the doc’s.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

When do you expect Conor McGregor to be ready to fight again?