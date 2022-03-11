Jake Paul has always been Conor McGregor‘s biggest critic. He recently took shots at training footage that ‘Notorious’ posted on Twitter.

I would KO Conor in boxing or MMA. Right hand of God. https://t.co/bsHDiiQvuv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 11, 2022

The YouTuber turned boxer Paul has been defying the odds and proving his doubters wrong. He is an unbeaten professional boxer beating former MMA champions like Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. However, he is yet to face off against a fighter with a background in striking.

With this level of confidence, Paul has been calling out McGregor from the get-go. He has been looking to fight him whether it is in boxing or even MMA.

Paul isn’t the only critic that has publicly flamed McGregor for his striking. Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to offer the Irishman some constructive criticism. McGregor didn’t take kindly to a “fat midget novice” such as Cejudo trying to teach him about striking.

Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the 🐐 https://t.co/0vcxTQuK0k — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 11, 2022

McGregor has yet to be cleared to fully get back to training but expects to make a return sometime in the summer.

It will be interesting to see who his next opponent is considering it’s been quite some time since he’s gotten a win under his belt.

Paul would love to welcome him back to the sport but it’s uncertain if McGregor would take the bait.

Do you want to see Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor? How do you think that fight would play out?

