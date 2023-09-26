Two worlds collided last night in the Irish capital, as former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor met up with rap star and generational icon, Snoop Dogg after the latter’s appearance in Dublin at a concert.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight championship holder under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

Sidelined since suffering his gruesome injury, Crumlin striker, McGregor, who recently saw noted plans for an Octagon comeback at UFC 296 in December in a welterweight fight with Michael Chandler quashed, has now been pegged to fight sometime next year instead by UFC CEO, Dana White.

Practising his striking on a boxing machine at his Black Forge Inn pub in Dublin over the course of the weekend, McGregor appeared to miss the chance to meet with the above-mentioned, Snoop Dogg, who was pictured at the public house, eating food and sporting one of the ex-champion’s title belts.

Conor McGregor meets rap icon Snoop Dogg after Dublin concert

However, performing last night in the capital, McGregor posted a picture of himself driving to the venue – topless no less, before pictures emerged overnight of the Dubliner and Snoop Dogg posing for a series of snaps.

As well as McGregor’s long-time tenure with the UFC, the above-mentioned, Snoop Dogg also served as a color commentator on Dana White’s Contender Series previously alongside former UFC bantamweight title challenger and former WEC champion, Urijah Faber.

Snoop Dogg infamously also called the Contender Series debut of recently-minted undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley.

