New video footage released by TMZ Sports, purportedly shows former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor drinking inside a nightclub at the Kaseya Center, alongside the woman who had since accused him of sexually assaulting.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, appeared in video footage earlier this weekend, appearing to lead the alleged victim by the hand into a bathroom area, where the alleged sexual assault took place.

Attempting to gain settlements from McGregor, Miami Heat, and the NBA, the alleged victim said how Conor McGregor had aggressively kissed her in a disabled bathroom stall at the Kaseya Center, before forcing her to perform oral sex on him, and then allegedly attempting to sodomize her.

In new footage obtained by TMZ Sports, which was reportedly recorded at around 12:40 a.m. on June 10. local time, McGregor is purportedly seen drinking alongside the woman he is alleged to have sexually assaulted roughly half an hour prior, at a table inside a club at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

In a statement provided to TMZ, the woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell described how the footage in question shows how McGregor and the alleged victim were “visibly awkwardly interacting with each other.”

“My client has always stated that there would be video of before and after, and in those videos, she emphasized that the difference in the interactions between them would be visibly noticeable,” Mitchell said in a statement released. “This again is another video that supports what my client has been saying and supports what she told the police since the inception of this incident.”

Conor McGregor has once again denied allegations made against him

In a further statement released by Conor McGregor’s attorney, the Dubliner continues to vehemently deny any wrongdoing.

“While the claimant’s story has changed yet again, our account of the evening has never changed,” Barbara R. Llanes said in a statement released. “This video only reinforces our position. We look forward to the swift conclusion of the investigation.”