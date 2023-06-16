Footage has emerged overnight in relation to allegations of sexual assault made against former UFC champion, Conor McGregor, which appears to show the Dubliner interact and lead an alleged victim into a bathroom at the Kaseya Center, where the alleged victim claimed McGregor forced her to perform oral sex, and attempted to sodomize her.

As per footage obtained by TMZ Sports – whom initially reported the news of allegations of sexual assault against McGregor, the video in question was recorded around midnight at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida – with the Dubliner attempting game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

The video in questions appears to show Conor McGregor, right of frame, wearing a black t shirt, exiting a bathroom area amongst a group of people, before greeting and shaking hands with the alleged victim front of frame.

As the video comes to an end, former UFC titleholder, Conor McGregor appears to lead the victim in question into the bathroom area from where he came, with members of security standing at the entrance of the area, before a restroom door closes and footage ends.

In response to footage released, McGregor’s attorney, Barbara R. Llanes, Gelber Schachter & Greenberg, P.A. told TMZ in a statement released, ‘After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story, Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

The alleged victim’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell further explained how Conor McGregor and the former had been partying together at a nightclub venue inside of the Kaseya Center before footage of the interaction outside the bathroom area was recorded.

Furthermore, Mitchell revealed that a man wearing a Denver Nuggets jersey told the alleged victim “Conor told me come get you” after the 34-year-old Crumlin native had left to use the restroom.

“My client was under the belief they were leaving and going to the Four Seasons Hotel, as Conor had previously asked her to join him at his hotel room,” Mitchell said. “The man with the braids then stopped at the door of the bathroom, when Conor grabbed my client. My client believed they were leaving, but instead, Conor took her into the restroom.”

“My client remembers having no less than six drinks that night an has admitted the parts she recalls,” Mitchell explained. “My client did not even recall who led her into the restroom until seeing the video.”

Conor McGregor has denied accusations of sexual assault made against him

McGregor has vehemently denied allegations made against him through a spokesperson.





