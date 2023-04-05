Veteran professional wrestling promoter and manager, Paul Heyman has hit out at former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor – warning the Dubliner he may not live to see 57 years of age if he continues with his current lifestyle.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, has been sidelined since July 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula en route to a doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier.

Expected to make his Octagon return later this annum, McGregor has been earmarked to fight the current #5 ranked lightweight contender, Michael Chandler.

Earlier this year, the duo featured as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 – with filming for the reality television series wrapping up last month.

Taking aim at veteran manager, Heyman last week amid the confirmation of the acquisition of the WWE by UFC parent company, Endeavor, McGregor was issued a warning against taking on WWE champion, Roman Reigns.

In response, the 34-year-old Crumlin native claimed he would break Heyman’s jaw “in three places” if he continued his warning against him.

Paul Heyman hits out at UFC star, Conor McGregor

Taking time to address the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight UFC champion, Heyman issued a scathing warning, claiming the Dubliner would be irrelevant by the age of 50, and may wind up deceased by 57 if he continues with his lifestyle.

“If he’s (Conor McGregor) relevant by 50 – we’ll see if he even lives to be 57 with his lifestyle,” Paul Heyman told Ariel Helwani during an interview over WrestleMania weekend. “It’s not that he tweeted to me. I picked the fight with im. Let’s be honest about this. He, as a Roman Reigns wannabe, did the Paul Heyman-style title on each shoulder and gave a shoutout to himself. Of course, he did. You know, the ultimate self-promoter in Conor McGregor. You know, standing nine feet tall and weighing 155 pounds at 5-foot-4.”

“So, with that in mind, I said, look at Conor McGregor, a Roman Reigns wannabe, and of course, he goes, ‘Oh, be careful, grandpa. I’ll break your jaw in three places.’” Heyman continued. “My father, who was a pretty street-savvy guy from the Bronx, he used to say, ‘If you’re going to hit somebody, you don’t go and walk up to them and go, ‘I’m going to kick your ass, I’m gonna punch you in the face, I’m gonna beat you up, I’m gonna come get you.’ They walk up and they hit you. He’s talking a good game, but he ain’t coming after ‘The Wiseman.’”