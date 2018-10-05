Conor McGregor Says He’ll Send Khabib’s ‘Nose Into The Nosebleeds’

Conor McGregor says he’s going to do some serious damage to his archrival Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of this Saturday night’s UFC 229 from Las Vegas.

The undefeated UFC lightweight champion got tired of McGregor’s late arrivals at today’s UFC 229 pre-fight press conference. ‘The Eagle’ rose the belt high and stormed out in a surprising scene. It was an unexpected move that perhaps seemed to out in Nurmagomedov’s favor.

But as he always does, McGregor showed up. He issued a seething reaction to Khabib’s early exit. To him, it was a sign of weakness that he didn’t want to be in his presence. Overall, however, he just hoped that Khabib made weight for the match. The famed Irishman is more than ready to be back fighting following nearly two years out of the octagon.

That has many concerned about betting underdog McGregor’s ability to deal with the favorite Nurmagomedov’s ground game. He paid it little mind at the presser, claiming he’d been wrestling much bigger men.

Ultimately he says it doesn’t matter because he thinks Khabib will wilt early fro his pressure:

“I’ve been grappling and wrestling much heavier men this whole camp. 200 pounders, even yesterday, 200 pounders, 25 minutes straight. You know, I have cut no corners here. I am ready for all outcomes. I feel once I hit him, he’s gonna turn weak, I expect panic from him early. But we are prepared for every single outcome.”

Another Edge

McGregor dove into his other advantage as well, noting that he’s seen it all. It’s tough to argue with that, as he has been in a wide range of positions in the octagon. Most of all, he’s back to enjoy fighting yet again:

“I also don’t give a bollocks. I’ve experienced it all. I’ve got f**king tired in there, I’ve been on my back in there. I have been in every scenario you can be in under the brightest lights in the entire world. I am a veteran. So I am going to go out and do what I came here for, to enjoy it. I am here to enjoy this because this is what I love.”

Final Prediction

Finally, the Irish fan favorite offered one more brutal prediction for the bout’s outcome. McGregor promised to finish Khabib in a certain violent style: