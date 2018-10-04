Live: UFC 229 Pre-Fight Press Conference

We’re only two days away from this weekend’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) massively awaited UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Somewhat auspiciously, there’s been precious little mainstream media blitz for perhaps the biggest fight in UFC history. That’s about to change with today’s UFC 229 pre-fight press conference, however.

McGregor definitely got the ball rolling with last month’s press event from New York. The event was media-only, and that dynamic made the whole scene a bit eerie in the eyes of many as a result. That will all change today. Fans will be in attendance and you can be certain McGregor will be playing to them. He did just that with a raucous prediction at yesterday’s open workouts.

His patented behavior should only be ramped up into the stratosphere today. Get hyped for McGregor’s return and the UFC’s biggest fight of all-time.

Check out the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference streaming live right here at 6 p.m EST/3 p.m. PST: