UFC star Conor McGregor plans high kick KO win over Michael Chandler: ‘I am ‘Terminator’ now’

Conor McGregor is planning to use his surgically repaired leg to use in his UFC return.

McGregor broke his leg in July of 2021 and since then, he needed a rod in his leg to help the rehab process. With it being nearly three years since he last fought, the Irishman is getting closer to a return.

McGregor has claimed he will be returning in June against Michael Chandler at International Fight Week. In his return, the Irishman plans to win his return fight by head kick KO, using the leg he broke.

“God bless medical science. God bless my pockets, my net worth and, you know, being able to afford care at the highest, highest level. I had the best care,” McGregor said on This Life of Mine with James Corden (via MMAFighting). “I am ‘Terminator’ now. I have a titanium rod that goes into the knee and down to the bone, right down to my ankle. It’s unbreakable, so I have free reign to kick now, so I’m ready to go and I’m excited.”

I wish for and I will work for landing this kick with this steel bar in my leg against an opponent and getting them out of there. I want to see a picture of myself in the octagon with my leg broke, and then I wanna see a picture of myself in the octagon with my leg wrapped around my opponent’s neck or head and putting him out and side by side.”

If Conor McGregor does get a head kick KO with the leg he broke in his return, it would be a storybook return for him.

Conor McGregor knew his leg would break

Entering his trilogy with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor knew he had a stress fracture in his leg and was well aware it was only a matter of time until it broke.

Unfortunately for the Irishman, his leg broke at the end of the first round, but the injury has allowed him to rehab and act in the remake of Road House.

But, now that the movie and rehab are all done, McGregor is getting closer to a UFC return which could be this June at International Fight Week.