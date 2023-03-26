UFC superstar Conor McGregor has congratulated his former rival and opponent, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, for his entry into the UFC Hall of Fame.

The Irishman appeared with others such as Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier in a UFC tribute video to Cerrone.

The announcement was made live on air last night at UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen in San Antonio, Texas.

Cowboy, who was in attendance, was surprised not only with the announcement, but he became emotional after he was surprised with his family members in attendance as well.

In the pre-recorded interview, Conor McGregor was delighted to share kind words towards the legendary Cowboy.

“He’s taken short notice, he’s never pulled out. He’s gone through the divisions also up and down.”

Conor McGregor fought Donald Cerrone back in January 2020

Cerrone was the first man to welcome Conor McGregor back into the UFC following a long layoff and a blockbuster event against Floyd Mayweather.

The bout took place at UFC 246 in January of 2020, when Conor McGregor cemented his reignited stardom with a flawless 40 second knockout over Cerrone.

Leading up to that fight, and moments afterwards, McGregor had nothing but positive words towards Cowboy, a switch that fans were not accustomed to.

While McGregor was on his rise to eternal popularity chasing the featherweight title, he and Cowboy had heated exchanges during press conferences.

The two UFC icons have now long buried the hatchet, and Cowboy has had a lot to soak in since the surprise announcement.

“Cowboy Cerrone is one of the best lightweights in UFC history,” UFC president Dana White said. “Cowboy consistently fought the best of the best for over a decade inside the Octagon and set a ton of records in the process. He was also a complete savage who would fight anyone at any time. He is a true legend, and it will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of International Fight Week.”

Cerrone’s vicious fighting style alongside his highlight reel combos and willingness to step into the cage at a moment’s notice has earned his respect throughout the MMA community, so it is no surprise that he and McGregor settled their differences.