Michael Chandler takes not-so-subtle dig at Conor McGregor, plans to attend UFC 303: ‘Your word is your bond’

ByCraig Pekios
Michael Chandler takes Not-So-Subtle dig at Conor McGregor, plans to attend UFC 303: 'Your word is your bond'

Michael Chandler plans to follow through on his commitment.

After waiting patiently for over a year, the former Bellator champion was days away from finally stepping inside the Octagon with Conor McGregor when he got the unfortunate news that the Irish megastar was officially out of their UFC 303 headliner due to an undisclosed injury.

Michael Chandler on McGregor withdrawal

Despite no longer being booked, ‘Iron’ still plans on staying true to his word by showing up at T-Mobile Arena on June 29.

“Six days ago, it was McGregor vs. Chandler. It’s my card,” Chandler said on Instagram. “It was my card when I signed the bout agreement. I signed my name on a piece of paper that said I would be at UFC 303. I made a promise, I made a commitment, and that commitment still stands because your word is your bond and without your word, you are no good.

“If you cannot be relied upon… If people don’t believe that you’re going to follow through with what you say you’re going to do… The definition of integrity is doing what you say you’re going to do without fail. So yes, I will be at UFC 303. No, I will not be fighting at UFC 303, but I am going to see through my commitment.”

If it weren’t obvious, Chandler’s comments were a not-so-subtle dig at McGregor who exited what was to be his first fight since suffering a devastating leg break against Dustin Poirier nearly three years ago.

READ MORE:  Anderson Silva reveals knockouts weren't allowed in exhibition fight with Chael Sonnen
Conor McGregor

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka save the day as conor mcGregor bows out of Michael Chandler Fight

Instead of seeing McGregor vs. Chandler during International Fight Week, fans will be treated to a light heavyweight championship rematch as reigning champion Alex Pereira puts his title on the line against Jiri Prochazka.

Pereira vs. Prochazka 2

The first time they met in November 2023, ‘Poatan’ captured the vacant strap with a second-round knockout of ‘BJP’ in MSG. He’ll look to go two-up against the ex-champ as the UFC has once again called upon Pereira to save their fledgling fight card.

Alex Pereira
READ MORE:  Photo - Leaked footage appears to show Israel Adesanya headlining UFC 305 fight card in Australia

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts