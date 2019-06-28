Joe Rogan Shares Theory On Why Conor McGregor Hasn’t Fought Recently

Spread the word!













Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has shared his take on why the biggest star the UFC has under contract hasn’t fought recently.

He did so while talking with on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” with guest, Will Harris. According to Rogan, he thinks Conor McGregor is having some fun and enjoying his inflated bank account. Simply put, McGregor hasn’t fought because he does what he wants and when he wants to do it:

“They wanted him to do [the fight].There was talk of him doing a Cowboy fight, but he wanted to be a main event. The UFC wants main events to all be big-time championship fights. They think somehow that having no title on the line, it wouldn’t be that valuable.”

Rogan is referencing McGregor’s rumored fight with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The title contender had been pushing for a fight against the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion. So much so that there was even talk that the fight could take place at UFC 239 on July 6, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Obviously, that fight didn’t happen. “The Notorious” suffered his second-ever loss under the UFC banner this past October. Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted him at UFC 229, which marked his first official title defense as UFC lightweight champion.