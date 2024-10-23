UFC megastar Conor McGregor reveals plan for BKFC video game with ‘Nasty cuts and action’

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor appears to be getting more and more involved in the ongoings of the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) since striking a partnership with the promotion earlier this year — revealing a video game based on the organization is in the works.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight titleholder and featherweight gold holder under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from combat sports since suffering a gruesome leg fracture against Dustin Poirier over three years ago in the pair’s heated grudge trilogy rubber match.

And linked with a return to action as soon as next year, Dublin counter-striker, McGregor claimed he would be fighting on February 1. in Saudi Arabia in a pairing with lightweight striker, Dan Hooker — with UFC boss, Dana White admitting he would welcome the pairing whilst exclaiming he had yet to discuss a potential bout between the duo.

Conor McGregor reveals BKFC video game in the works

However, appearing more often than not basked in the BKFC colors in recent months since striking a partnership with the David Feldman-led promotion, McGregor — who was at the very centre of a recent event in Marbella, Spain earlier this month, claimed he was working on bringing a video game surrounding the promotion to the forefront in the near future — promising both visceral damage systems and high-paced action.

“Thee two are pretty good in fairness,” Conor McGregor wrote on his official X account in reply to character models of himself in both EA Sports UFC and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. “I am currently working on a @bareknucklefc video game!”

These two are pretty good in fairness. I am currently working on a @bareknucklefc video game! Fast pace action with nasty cuts and blood splatter and the sound of bare knuckles on skull impact never heard nor seen before in a video game. Stay tuned! https://t.co/t1wPWA7Inb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 23, 2024

“Fast-paced action with nasty cuts and blood splatter and the sound of bare knuckles on skull impact never heard nor seen before in a video game,” Conor McGregor continued in the post. “Stay tuned.”