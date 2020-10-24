Conor McGregor had a sincere message for Khabib Nurmagomedov following his retirement.

Nurmagomedov defended his title for the third time following a dominant performance over Justin Gaethje that resulted in a second-round submission win at UFC 254 on Saturday.

Following the fight, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from mixed martial arts with a 29-0 record. Many observers were quick to see how McGregor would respond to the news and somewhat surprisingly, he had a respectful message for his bitter rival.

“Good performance @TeamKhabib. I will carry on. Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family. Yours sincerely, The McGregors.”

That means McGregor will not be getting the highly-anticipated rematch he was looking for with Nurmagomedov.

On the flipside, that does mean his potential January 23rd fight with Dustin Poirier could be for the vacant lightweight title now. That’s if that is the still the plan for now.

What do you think of McGregor’s response to Nurmagomedov? And do you think his planned fight with Poirier should be for the vacant lightweight title?