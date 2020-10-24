29-0. Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov is the undisputed UFC lightweight champion once again.

With a scary pace and pressure approach, Khabib forced Gaethje to fight off the back foot from the very early goings of the first-frame – eating a couple of notable leg kicks for his troubles, however.

With Gaethje visibly pressed and fatigued on route back to his corner and coach Trevor Wittman, the emphasis was put on continued leg kick attacks. Scoring a couple more damaging leg kicks, Gaethje gave up his back in a scramble, and with Khabib attempting to set-up a mounted triangle, he eventually scored a triangle from his back, choking Gaethje unconscious with referee Jason Herzog eventually pealing the Dagestani grappler off.

Below, catch the highlights of Khabib’s submission success opposite Gaethje.