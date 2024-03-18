Conor McGregor plans ‘Real trilogy’ fight with Dustin Poirier this year: ‘That is a huge bout right now’

Conor McGregor wasn’t surprised that Dustin Poirier knocked out Benoit Saint-Denis, despite being a sizeable underdog.

Poirier was coming off a KO loss to Justin Gaethje and many were writing off ‘The Diamond’ heading into UFC 299. However, after a rough first round, Poirier scored a second-round KO win over Saint-Denis in a statement-making performance.

Despite Poirier being the sizeable underdog, McGregor says he wasn’t surprised to see his rival win as the Irishman says he thought the American would win.

“It was good to see [Dustin] Poirier get that win at the weekend, that makes this the quadrilogy – we’ll say the ‘real trilogy’, [that would] really to finish it and put an end to it, that is a huge bout right now…I anticipated that the result would go that way and I was happy to see it, and that’s a great one for sure,” McGregor said to TalkSPORT.

It is interesting that Conor McGregor was picking Dustin Poirier due to the rivalry, but the Irishman is hoping he can face the American again.

Of course, McGreor’s last fight was against Poirier in July of 2021 when he broke his leg at the end of the first round, after being knocked out by the American that January.

Conor McGregor looking to return

Conor McGregor has been campaigning to make his return to the Octagon for quite some time.

McGregor has not fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman appears to be healthy and has been campaigning to return for a couple of months now with no luck.

The hope for McGregor is to fight in June against Michael Chandler and then in September against Nate Diaz. However, Dana White has shut that idea down, so for now, it’s uncertain when McGregor will fight again.