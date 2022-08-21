Conor McGregor reacts to Leon Edwards’s highlight reel KO over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’d love a crack at this title somewhere down the line”

Conor McGregor tuned into UFC 278 last night to see Leon Edwards achieve greatness after the Brit stopped then welterweight champion Kamaru Usman with a brutal head-kick late into the final round.

Edwards became only the second British fighter to emerge victorious in a UFC title bout following on from Michael Bisping’s KO over Luke Rockhold at UFC 199.

McGregor shared his thoughts on the UFC 278 main event over social media by first staking his interest in one day having a shot at the welterweight title himself somewhere in the future.

I’d love a crack at this title somewhere down the line gimme gimme gimme — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

It comes as no surprise that McGregor called for his chance to fight for the welterweight belt, A man known for setting PPV records within the UFC would also have the chance to become the first man to champion three separate weight divisions should he get his wish and be successful.

‘The Notorious’ would then go on to share his praise for the new welterweight champion, Leon Edwards.

Just like that baby, what a game! Huge congrats @ParadigmSports and Leon Edwards! ANOTHER CHAMPION! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Conor McGregor blasts Kamaru Usman following UFC 278 loss

Although the night belongs to Edwards this did not stop Conor McGregor from taking shots toward Kamaru Usman following the ‘Nightmare’ losing his title.

Hahahahahhhahajaaj — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

It would not stop there as the former two-division champion would continue his barrage toward Usman.

Usman gonna come out saying he from Pluto after that smack hahah Marty green pants from Pluto 😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Conor McGregor would once again go back to praising Edwards and his management team over at Paradigm Sport highlighting achievement as he became only the second champion to come out of the UK.

An amazing scene to witness! Huge congrats Leon! A real good, solid and dedicated mixed martial artist! The uk’s second only ufc champion! Incredible! Congrats mate! @ParadigmSports — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

However, it wouldn’t take long for the Irishman’s attention to turn swiftly back onto Kamaru Usman who suffered his first knockout loss in his career at the hands of Edwards.

Mi no lika the boi no sleep dem man hahahaha twat got twatted https://t.co/blZAk9FS4L — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Conor McGregor would finish off his session by stating that Usman had gone into the kick which saw him lose his welterweight title whilst also sharing his appreciation for the sport.

Not even a relatively high kick. Fully leaned into his own death. One leaned his way to victory. Another leaned his way to death. Crazy sport, I love! pic.twitter.com/oygJvBcoeH — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Many questions still speculate about when McGregor will return to the sport if he ever does at all. However, given the star power, the Irishman carries there is a very real possibility that one day in the future he will have the opportunity to challenge for welterweight gold himself.

What do you make of McGregor’s comments following the UFC 278 main event?