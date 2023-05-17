Former UFC champion, Conor McGregor’s new Netflix documentary shows unseen footage of the Irishman reacting to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement.

Conor McGregor’s freshly dropped docuseries follows him from his monumental fight with Nurmagomedov, to his horrific leg break suffered against Dustin Poirier – sharing an abundance of unseen, entertaining footage.

The four part series documents McGregor’s hatred fuelled rivalry of Nurmagomedov, but also gives a sneak peak into the Irishman’s reaction to the Dagestani native’s decision to retire. While their bitter rivalry has produced some venomous words and violent actions, McGregor kept it respectful.

Although I know, you know, he’s always had retirement on his mind. He’s not…he doesn’t really want to be in there too much I don’t think”, McGregor said. So, it is what it is. He said he had a conversation with his mother and talked to her for three days, so it is what it is.” (H/T SportsSkeeda)

Conor McGregor still hopeful of a shot at redemption

Nurmagomedov called it a career following his win over Justin Gaethje, marking his third successful title defense as lightweight champion. Sadly, Nurmagodedovs biggest influence, coach and most importantly, father, passed away and after a conversation with his mother ‘The Eagle decided to call it a career without his father by his side.

While Nurmagomedov seemed certain on retiring, when McGregor was quizzed on whether he was disappointed the rematch wouldn’t happen, the ever optimistic McGregor hoped for another shot at cracking the Nurmagomedov puzzle.

“Nah, it will happen [a rematch]. I don’t believe it, so I’m good. We’ll see what happens”, said McGregor.

while Nurmagomedov is enjoying retirement, McGregor is still on the hunt and is set to face Michael Chandler later on this year. The pair coached opposite one another of TUF 30 which is to be released on May 30.

what do you think of Conor McGregor’s new Netflix documentary series?