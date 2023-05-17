Conor McGregor shared details on the time he spent cleaning a Brooklyn church as part of his community service for the infamous dolly incident.

In April 2018, The Irishman alongside multiple members of his entourage, stormed a bus carrying multiple fighters shortly after a UFC 223 media event. Thinking then-lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was in the vehicle, McGregor launched a dolly into one of the windows, shattering glass and injuring multiple athletes on board. As a result, McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. After striking a plea deal, he was sentenced to five days of community service and was required to take anger management classes.

Nearly a year later, Conor McGregor met the terms of his sentence, sweeping floors at a church in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Speaking about the experience in his recently-released Netflix documentary, ‘The Notorious’ appeared to spin the otherwise mundane task into a wholly positive experience.

“I’m coming across mad stuff in this church, just things on the wall,” McGregor said. I’ve just had the trippiest bleeding buzz of my life in there with that reverend, never experienced anything like that in my life. It’s just a mad buzz being around people that talk that way and think that way out loud, people who constantly push to be that way and think out loud.”

Conor McGregor’s Community Service Allowed Him to Step Away From the Chaos

Clive Neil Sr, the pastor at Bedford Central Church where Conor McGregor served his community service, revealed some of the chores that the former two-division world champion completed while speaking to the New York Times.

“He was doing physical work; vacuuming, mopping, moving boxes, moving supplies, putting out the garbage, and so forth. He was quite patient in rubbing down the brass, polishing with spray and a cloth. He has enough strength in his muscles to do that,” Neil said.

The opportunity to take a step back from the life of a high-profile combat sports superstar seems to have served Conor McGregor well, allowing him to put things into perspective. The Irishman even admitted being a little sad to see his time at the church end.

“In a chaotic life for me, it’s been a welcome escape to come here, somewhere calm, and feed off the positive energy that comes off yourself and the people here. It made me focus in on the hard work that I have ahead of me and I’m very excited by that. This has been really good, I’m a little bit sad I have to go.”