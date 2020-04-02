Conor McGregor Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘Chickening Out’ Of UFC 249

Spread the word!













Former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has reacted to Khabib Nurmagomedov pulling out of his fight against Tony Ferguson.

The lightweight champion announced yesterday he would not be competing at UFC 249 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and a subsequent travel ban in his native country Russia, he said.

“I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all. The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? – Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes.”

Bitter rival McGregor has now reacted to the pullout on social media, writing to his fans on Twitter he accused Nurmagomedov of “chickening out”, he said.

“The fact of this matter is, both Tony and Khabib where engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell. With Khabib chickening out first. Making it 3-2 in pullouts in Tony’s favour. Khab scurried out of the U.S to home, and amid the crisis. Very high risk. Congrats Tony.”

In a separate tweet ‘Notorious’ confirmed he is fit to fight right now but also hinted that he wouldn’t be filling in for the champion at UFC 249, he said.

“I am in shape to fight right now! At the beginning of all this, I said to myself – I’m happy I don’t have an official fight booked. If I did, I would have consumed all the incorrect data to support me taking part in the bout, and I would have followed through, competed. And won.”

