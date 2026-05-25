Conor McGregor discusses being prepared for worst case scenario in UFC return

UFC star Conor McGregor has discussed his preparation for his return to the cage.

As we know, Conor McGregor will make his comeback at UFC 329 when he goes head to head with Max Holloway. It will serve as a rematch of their encounter from over a decade ago, and the two will meet at welterweight, a division that will likely suit the Irishman a lot better than Max.

Conor McGregor hasn’t been seen in the cage for five years after breaking his leg in the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. Ever since, many have wondered what exactly his return would look like, and how he would perform.

In a recent interview, Conor McGregor had the following to say about this next phase of his career.

Conor McGregor talks adjustments to his game following the leg break 🧠



"I have the perfect scenario, you knock them out with the big backhand, the crowd roars.



But then I have the worst case scenario… I have a whole selection of responses to the worst case scenarios.



So if… https://t.co/fmeqNw4plM pic.twitter.com/cqJN7En77P — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 25, 2026

Conor McGregor on his UFC return

“Now as I have become a lot more experienced in the game I actually work backwards towards the perfect scenario,” he explained. “So I have had a limb break inside the octagon, and now I must have an answer to that.

“I have the perfect scenario, you knock them out with the big backhand, the crowd roars. But then I have the worst case scenario, the shoulder dislocates midway through the first round, what’s my mechanisms?

“The knee dislocates in the first round, what’s my movements, my reactions? Do I switch the stance or go to my back? I have a whole selection of responses to the worst case scenarios. Not that I sit and dwell on them, or overthink them, but I just have them.

“So if the ankle goes, if the knee goes, if the shoulder goes, what’s my response? Because the fight’s not over… If you have a maneuver, you can outlast and you can survive in there and you can work towards the victory.

“I have found as I have gotten more experience in the fight game to work my way backwards from the worst case scenario, to the best case scenario. And then focus and prepare for the best case scenario. That’s where I’m at right now. I have every situation that may occur and my answers to them.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow