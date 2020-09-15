Former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has spoken out for the first time since being arrested in France on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure.

McGregor was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman in a bar. Since his arrest his representatives have released statements that claim their client is innocent and he is in fact being targeted by extortionists. ‘Notorious’ seemed to be struggling to cope yesterday when he tweeted then deleted posts that referenced suicide.

MMA writer Harry Williams of Severe MMA posted the following statement which was uploaded to McGregor’s personal Facebook account earlier today. ‘Notorious’ denies all claims against him and vows to fight against anyone who falsely accuses him, it reads.

“I will never kill myself no matter how many wish for it. Try set me up all yous f*cking want over and over and over the truth will always set me free! Be it baby father claims, rape, indecent exposure, bullshit Whatsapp group shit. You f*cking name it. Never will I fold! The truth is the truth and it gives me wings! I know my character! God bless DNA! God bless Cctv! God bless Eye witness! God bless the truth! The truth is power! I am free! Never will a dime be paid to anyone coming at me with vicious lies! Not now not f*cking ever! I will fight! And I am only beginning my fight! All these past incidents you will see! They will not be forgotten! I will not allow these people to just accuse me and then disappear into the dark to attempt to ruin someone else life! No fucking way!”

McGregor is currently retired from MMA and sailing around the Mediterranean with his family. The Irishman walked away from the sport earlier this year due to a lack of viable fight options available to him. He was last seen in action against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor picked up a super-fast, highlight-reel knockout win inside one minute against the MMA veteran.

