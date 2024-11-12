High Court told how Conor McGregor rape accussor ‘Suffered serious injuries’, PTSD after alleged assault

The High Court was told today how Nikita Hand, who is accusing both mixed martial arts fighter, Conor McGregor, and James Lawrence of Rafter’s Road Drimnagh of rape during an alleged incident in December 2018, suffered from PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) and serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Resuming a civil case against both Conor McGregor and his co-defendant, Lawrence today in the capital, the jury heard how Hand was left with injuries following the alleged incident in December 2018, from a paramedic who alleged they had never seen “someone so bruised” in their years of practicing.

Entering the witness box under sitting Judge Alexander Owen and questioned by SC Remy Farrell, representing Mr. Conor McGregor, paramedic Eithne Scully claimed Hand wanted to “curl up” whilst being transported via ambulance to the Rotunda Hospital and how she was “very upset and distressed”.

Court told how Conor McGregor ‘in effect raped’ Nikita Hand

Further witnesses in today’s proceedings were a counselling who had been seeing Hand in the aftermath of the alleged incident, as well as Dr. Frank Clarke, who said the plaintiff had been dianosed with post traumatic stress disorder following the alleged incident at the Beacon Hotel. (via DailyMirror)

In further questioning, Dr. Ann Leader, the counsel who Hand had visited following the alleged incident claimed the plaintiff “was anxious, she was tearful and in my opnion, she came across as somebody who was traumatised.”

With today’s proceedings coming to an end around 3:30 p.m. local time, the civil case will continue tomorrow morning in Dublin, with Judge Alexander Owens claiming how the sitting — in which he claimed Mr. McGregor “in effect raped” plaintiff, Hand, would take over for two weeks.

Both Mr. McGregor and Mr. Lawrence have both denied raping Hand ahead of the proceeding of the civil case last week.