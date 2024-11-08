Woman who was ‘In effect raped’ by Conor McGregor accused of telling ‘Web of lies’, High Court hears

Nikita Hand, who launched a civil case against mixed martial arts fighter, Conor McGregor and James Lawrence of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh, was accused of telling a “web of lies” in the High Court this afternoon, with the former salon worker accusing McGregor and Lawrence of rape during an incident at the Beacon Hotel in December, 2018.

Hand, who was subject to cross-examination from both SC, Remy Farrell representing Mr. Conor McGregor, as well as John Kavnanagh, senior counsel for Mr. Lawrence, was “in effect raped” during the alleged incident in December 2018, according to sitting Judge Alexander Owens.

Nikita Hand denies having “pleasurable sex” with Conor McGregor

With both McGregor and the aforenoted, Lawrence denying allegations levelled against him, Hand agreed during cross-exmination how she had told her then-boyfriend, Ste how “he said he’d kill me”, in a reference to her alleged encounter with McGregor.

Hand then agreed that she had told multiple lies to her boyfriend at the time following the alleged incident with McGregor, before claiming “I lied to my boyfriend, that is a not a crime. What happened to me was a crime.” (Via DailyMirror)

Furhtermore, during cross-examination, Hand was accused of constructing a “web of lies” following admittance that she had lied to her then-boyfriend.

At around 3:30 p.m. local time, the civil case was adjourned, with no more witnesses set to be called to the box according to Judge Alexander Owens, with the plaintiff and defendants set to appear in the High Court again next week on Tuesday morning.