Conor McGregor vows to put Dustin Poirier ‘In a box’ in UFC return fight: ‘I’m putting you off this earth’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor remains keen on reigniting his rivalry with former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier in his Octagon comeback – claiming he will put the Lafayette native “in a box”, as well as once more mentioning his wife, Jolie Poirier.

Sidelined since their July matchup last year, McGregor fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Poirier – suffering defeat in the duo’s trilogy rubber match.

In the time since, Poirier has featured twice in the Octagon – suffering a December submission loss to then-lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira – before then defeating Michael Chandler with a submission win of his own last month at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden.

Requiring hospitalization as he deals with a “serious” staph infection, Poirier was wished a speedy recovery by rival McGregor, although in less than serious circumstances.

“Heal up soon scruffy knickers,” Conor McGregor tweeted in aim of Dustin Poirier.

In response to McGregor, Poirier poked fun at speculation regarding the Dubliner’s speculated use of performance-enhancing drugs during his time away from the Octagon and the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool.

“You done filming Roid House (sic) and ready to get slapped around again!?” Dustin Poirier asked Conor McGregor.

McGregor then claimed that he would “put you (Poirier) in a box” in his return to the Octagon, as well as claiming the former interim champion was “scared” during their fight.

“Ye (sic) I’m in Amsterdam jacked like [Jean Claude] Van Damn (sic),” Conor McGregor tweeted. “You weren’t just hurt pal. You were scared hurt don’t forget it. I’m coming back to put you in a box. Full of it. I’m sending you off this earth. Permanent. Stay waiting for the Road House as well pal you and the missus will love it.”

Initially meeting in 2014 at the featherweight limit, McGregor scored a first round TKO win over Poirier on that occasion, before their rematch in January of last year, where Poirier turned the tables and landed a second round KO win of his own ahead of their summer trilogy showing.