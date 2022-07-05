Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has predicted his own induction into the organization’s Hall of Fame following last weekend’s ceremony during International Fight Week, however, stresses that he is in no rush to call on his professional career.

McGregor, 33, a former undisputed featherweight and lightweight champion, has been sidelined since July of last year, headlining UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, fracturing his left tibia at the end of the first round – resulting in a doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat.

In the time since, McGregor, who underwent a surgical procedure in order to address his leg injury, has been linked continually with a series of comebacks against the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Charles Oliveira, and Michael Chandler to name a few.

UFC president, Dana White has also recently claimed that the Dubliner intends to land a return to the Octagon before the close of this year – if not early next year.

Ahead of UFC 276, the promotion hosted their annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony – with the likes of former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier, as well as McGregor’s arch-rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov landing their inductions.

Reflecting on the ceremony, McGregor welcomed his own induction into the Hall of Fame in the future – but insisted that he is still intent on resuming his professional mixed martial arts career.

“Looking forward to my own hall of fame entry all the same,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “I’m a shoe (sic) in. First of everything. All the records. KO speed. Knockdown amount. KO’s most divisions. Financials. You name it. No rush tho (sic) I’m still in to bust noses open and put opps (opponents) unconscious. A real goer.”

Looking forward to my own hall of fame entry all the same, I’m a shoe in. First of everything. All the records. KO speed. Knockdown amount. KO’s most divisions. Financials. You name it. No rush tho I’m still in to bust noses open and put opps unconscious. A real goer. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 5, 2022

Conor McGregor aims another barb at Khabib Nurmagomedov

In yet another barb aimed in the region of the aforenoted, Khabib, McGregor urged the UFC to induct footage of his post-UFC 229 brawl with Khabib and the Dagestani’s corner into the Hall of Fame.

“Bang of sh*te off them all,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Stick that in the Hall of Fame.”