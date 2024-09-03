Conor McGregor pays off £60 plumbing tool debt 15 years later

15 years after borrowing a measly £60 pounds to pay for plumbing tools and equipment to help with a faltering plumbers apprenticeship, Conor McGregor has paid in full his loan to a prior friend — amid continued speculation regarding his return to the Octagon.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and a featherweight titleholder, has been out of action since he headlined UFC 264 back in 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

And forced from a return to action three years into his lengthy hiatus, former two-division champion, McGregor fractured a toe on the same foot as his prior leg injury just two weeks out from a welterweight weight class move in a UFC 303 return against Michael Chandler at the end of June during International Fight Week.

Conor McGregor finally pays back £60 plumbing tools debt

However, earlier this week, McGregor — a one-time apprentice plumbing during his teenage years, was forced to borrow £60 from a colleague to buy tools for his trade, namely from Patrick Brady.

Image via: Getty

And 15 years later, the Crumlin counter striker has finally rewarded Brady’s patience, repaying the loan in full.

“I’m a plumber all my life, retired now, but Conor (McGregor) wanted to be a plumber so when he started off, he’s 16, I said I’ll get him his tools,” Brady told the Sun during a recent interview.

“I knew a fella that worked in the trade that could get the tools for cheap,” Brady explained. “I said, I’d get him the tools and he can pay me back week by week because he used to be at the club (Crumlin Boxing Club). I said, ‘ You got them?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I’ll pay ya back.’ But he never did.”

BARE KNUCKLE WARRIORS LETS GO! We are live this Friday from Salt Lake City, Utah with the ladies flyweight title on the line as our dominant World Champion @CHRISTINEFEREA_ looks to defend her belt against the explosive up and coming @jademassonwong! A cracking matchup! The… pic.twitter.com/tVqFpc80MX — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 3, 2024

And years later, having trained with Brady and his boxing coach, Phil Sutcliffe ahead of his infamous boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, McGregor invested some significant funds into the gym in Crumlin — before paying back his £60 debt.

“It was 15 years later he (Conor McGregor) paid me back, that’s when he wanted to get on the show,” Brady explained. “He gave us a few things, a new ring and things like that, tracksuits and all that. He said, ‘Are you happy with that?’ I said, ‘Yeah, but one more thing — I want my 70 quid.”