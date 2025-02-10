Conor McGregor’s controversial training partner looking to fight Super Bowl champion

Dillon Danis, a recent GFL signing and an infamous training partner of Conor McGregor, has picked a fight with Super Bowl winner, Saquon Barkley — off the back of his Philadelphia Eagles’ stunning win over defending champions, Kansas City Chiefs overnight.

Danis, a long-time training partner of former two-weight UFC champion, McGregor, is expected to make his return to mixed martial arts competition later this year, under the banner of the newly-launched, Global Fight League last month.

And linked immediately with a particular opponent, grappling ace, Danis has been urged to take on former interim UFC lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson — which would come as his first outing in the sport since a first round armbar submission win over Max Humphrey back in 2019.

Conor McGregor’s bud Dillon Danis accepts fight offer from Super Bowl star, Saquon Barkley

However, responding to a call out from Barkley over six years ago, Danis replied to the former’s challenge of a boxing match following his Super Bowl victory with the Philadelphia Eagles, urging him to make good on his callout on his official Instagram Stories.

Booked to make his return to combat sports on March 29. New Jersey grappling star, Danis is slated to take on polarizing British musician and YouTuber, KSI in a rescheduled professional boxing match under the MisFitsxDAZN banner in Manchester, England.

Who u wanna see me against @dillondanis 👀👀😂😂 — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) November 23, 2019

Boasting a 2-0 professional mixed martial arts record, Danis made his debut under the Bellator MMA banner in 2018, landing himself a first round toe hold submission win over Kyle Walker, however, his combat sports career has been plagued by series of notable knee injuries which has sidelined him for years — as well a preventing him from training alongside Conor McGregor.