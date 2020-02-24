Conor McGregor Opens Up About Life After Fighting

Spread the word!













UFC superstar Conor McGregor returned to the octagon in emphatic fashion earlier this year. The 31-year-old Irishman wiped out Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone inside 40 seconds at UFC 246 on January 18. The bout was his first in over a year since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. It was also McGregor’s first win inside the octagon since beating Eddie Alvarez in 2016.

‘Notorious’ has always been intent on creating a good life for himself once his sporting career is over. That is something he has definitely done with numerous lucrative business ventures adding to the astronomical fight purses he has collected.

In a recent interview with TheMacLife, McGregor opened up about exactly why he is so determined to pursue alternative money making schemes outside of his chosen sport, he said.

“Athletic life is short right? As cruel as it sounds no-one really cares about the athlete post career. I mean it’s as simple as that and that’s not just fighting its in any sport. So, I have studied many athletes’ careers both in combat sport and in professional sport and just analysed it. I saw the do’s and the don’t and things that can create an after life in the game. For, me I’ve just gone down things I’m passionate about. I went down the fight game because I’m passion about it – I wouldn’t have reached the levels I’ve reached in the fight game without having passion for it. And the whisky game, the fashion game you know.”

“It’s all about finding what you love and figuring out how to make a living out of it. That’s what I’ve done. Not only have I done it once I’ve done it four or five times over with other things. So, I’m very, very happy and I’m very blessed.”

Does Conor McGregor pursuit of other business ventures hamper his MMA career?