“I’m On It!” — Conor McGregor Announces Showdown with Michael Chandler at UFC White House Card

Even though it’s been more than four years since Conor McGregor’s last fight inside the Octagon, the Irish megastar has relentlessly hyped his quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” on social media and in interviews. Following his failed bid to become the president of Ireland, ‘Mystic Mac’ is eyeing a UFC return in 2026. More specifically, a spot on the promotion’s history-making fight card on the White House lawn.

Tentatively scheduled for June of next year, the UFC’s event at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is slated to be one of the most packed fight cards of all time, with Dana White suggesting that as many as 80,000 people could be in Washington, D.C. for the festivities.

Given McGregor’s love for big crowds and U.S. President Donald Trump, it should come as no surprise that the former champ-champ is chomping at the bit to get on the show. But as ‘The Notorious’ tells it, not only has he already locked in the booking, but he even knows who he’ll be fighting in the nation’s capital.

“The Mac is excited to get back for sure. I’m on [the White House card],” said McGregor during a recent appearance on Fox & Friends. “This is me. [I’m fighting] Michael Chandler. Michael Chandler and myself have done the show The Ultimate Fighter, we’ve had a good back and forth. He’s a good, tough guy.”

It’s been a rough couple of years for Conor McGregor

McGregor was rumored to fight Chandler in December 2023, following their stint as opposing coaches on TUF 31. The bout was then officially booked for UFC 303 until McGregor withdrew mere weeks away from fight night after breaking his pinky toe while training.

Since then, McGregor has been found liable for sexual assault, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars in sponsorship deals, and both announced and rescinded his candidacy for the Irish presidency.