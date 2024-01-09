Conor McGregor mocks Umar Nurmagomedov in scathing attack: ‘4 of your family were on steroids while fighting’

Defending his recent inactivity from the Octagon through injury, Umar Nurmagomedov and his family have once more become the subject of mocking and an attack from former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor – who pointed to apparent family-wide steroid use from the Nurmagomedovs.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder, has been out of action through injury himself since 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

And as for Nurmagomedov, the number fourteen ranked bantamweight contender has been sidelined since he took home a devastating first round body kick KO win over Brazilian striker, Raoni Barcelos back in January of last year – earning him a Performance of the Night bonus. 

Slated to headline a UFC Fight Night Nashville event back in August against former interim bantamweight title challenger, Cory Sandhagen, Nurmagomedov was forced from the bout due to injury suffered to his shoulder.

Conor McGregor attacks the Nurmagomedovs once again

And receiving the wrath of former two-weight champion, McGregor – who has shared a long-time and explosive rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov’s brother, Usman Nurmagomedov recent anti-doping indiscretion with Bellator MMA was the subject of topic for the Dubliner in a now-deleted post on his official X account. 

“I often get accused of long layoffs in between my fights, but it’s not always up to me,” Umar Nurmagomedov posted on his official X account. “I’m ready to fight on February 17th or March 9th, but now one single fighter in my division wants to fight me.”

“Your younger brother popped for steroids,” Conor McGregor replied to Umar Nurmagomedov. “That’s 4 now out of your family caught on steroids while fighting.”

