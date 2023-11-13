Conor McGregor ‘Not Surprised’ after hearing of Usman Nurmagomedov’s failed drug test scandel

Conor McGregor was not surprised after he learned about one of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s pupils failing a recent drug test after a title fight at Bellator 300.

The 17-0 prospect Usman Nurmagomedov who reigns as Bellator’s lightweight champion was suspended on Saturday, November 11th for failing a drug test. Nurmagomedov received a six-month suspension and was ordered to pay a fine, while his victory over Brent Primus at Bellator 300 was also overturned to an official ‘No Contest.

This type of news about a fighter is very polarizing. Some fans will never look at a fighter the same, and that fighter will always be branded as a cheater in their eyes. While other fans may buy into whatever narrative a fighters’ team can cook up to try and diffuse the blame.

Conor McGregor roasts Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team after Failed Drug Test

The UFC’s former featherweight and lightweight champion did not hold back regarding this punishment to Usman Nurmagomedov. Conor McGregor was very vocal about the incident and insinuated heavily that the entire Nurmagomedov team could be abusing the power of PEDs and other steroids.

“I am not one bit surprised upon hearing another of the Nurmagomedov team testing positive for steroids. Hypocrites of the highest order,” Conor McGregor said on Twitter.

Usman Nurmagomedov made a response regarding his recent infractions, claiming that it was accidental. Despite Nurmagomedov being a world-class professional fighter who should understand the guidelines he is supposed to be competing under; he forgot to report a new medicine he was on.

“I would like to give a comment regarding latest news on my suspension,” Usman Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram (H/T FS MMA). “The results of my test revealed a prohibited substance that entered my body through medications, prescribed to me by a doctor. A few months before my fight, I was undergoing treatment, but unfortunately, I did not notify the athletic commission in advance. I would like to note that the California State Athletic Commission conducted its own full investigation, where I provided all the necessary documents, doctor notes, and medical certificates, thanks to which the period of my disqualification was reduced to 6 months, instead of longer suspensions accepted in such cases.”

So, regardless of the validity of this statement, does Conor McGregor have a point? The usage of PEDs and the excuses that fighters make for using them can be traced back very far in MMA. From Alistair Overeem and the “horse meat” scandal, or Jon Jones and the “sexual performance enhancing pill” excuse. What remains is that these men are professional athletes. If you had a high-paying job, would you not abide by the clearly laid-out guidelines and refrain from getting something like a win overturned?

What’s your opinion on Conor McGregor’s reaction to the Nurmagomedov scandal?