Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has vowed to never call time on his professional mixed martial arts career ahead of his Octagon return – with the Dubliner gearing up for a welterweight comeback Michael Chandler.

McGregor, 34, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since headlining UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

The Crumlin native returned to Las Vegas, Nevada for the first time since suffering his leg injury two years ago back in February of this year, filming The Ultimate Fighter 31 as an opposing coach against the above-mentioned lightweight contender, Chandler.

Conor McGregor admits he thought his career was over at UFC 264

Set to feature in the release of a new episodic documentary on Netflix, titled ‘McGregor Forever’ in May – McGregor claims he will never hang up his gloves from mixed martial arts, having claimed previously that he was under the impression his career was over after fracturing his leg against Poirier.

“I thought it was over, as well,” Conor McGregor said of his career during a snippet of ‘McGregor Forever’. “That’s why I flipped into a different mold. Now it’s the adrenaline as well, and I wouldn’t know – I would have calmed down, and part of me’s thinking, ‘Jesus, imagine if it’s just been taken from me like that.’ I would go into – I would be a different person.”

As well as vowing never to call time on his professional career, Conor McGregor offered to rematch former undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway in the future.

I’m never retiring so we defo fighting, lad. https://t.co/mmIyLcoP4B — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 28, 2023

Without a victory since January 20202, MCgregor managed to stop former lightweight ittle challenger, Donald Cerrone in a dominant, opening round 40-second knockout at the welterweight limit.