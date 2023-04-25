Former UFC champion, Conor McGregor’s brand new documentary series is set to be released next month.

Via his Twitter, McGregor announced that his brand new documentary series are set to be released on May 18. A Netflix camera crew has been following the Irishman around for the last several years following the success of his first documentary ‘Conor McGregor: Notorious’.

You heard it here first. My brand new documentary series McGregor Forever, is coming to @Netflix on May 17! The only place to hear my true story, which is only getting started! pic.twitter.com/BXzlY5WJnG — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2023 ‘You heard it here first. My brand-new documentary series McGregor Forever, is coming to @Netflix on May 17! The only place to hear my true story, which is only getting started!’

Along with the announcement, McGregor posted a clip from the documentary which shows him in hospital following his gruesome leg break suffered against Dustin Poirier in their July 2021 trilogy fight at UFC 264.

In the clip,‘The Notorious’ admits that he was scared that his MMA career could be over following the injury, saying – “I thought it was over as well,” McGregor said. That’s why I flipped into a different mode.”

“Now, it was the adrenaline as well and I know it would’ve calmed down, and like, part of me is thinking ‘Jesus, imagine it was just taken from me like that. I would be a different person and it was a bit scary, to be honest.”

Conor McGregor return

McGregor is set to make his anticipated return against Michael chandler at some point this year following the pair coaching opposite each other on the Ultimate Fighter season 31. While not date has been set in stone, and no announcement seems imminent, McGregor did say this past weekend that he expects to return ‘some point at the end of Summer’.

