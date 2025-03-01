Report: Conor McGregor Named in Kinahan Cartel Lawsuit with Top Rank—Allegedly Needed to Be “Leaned On”

On St. Patrick’s Day 2017, Michael Conlan made his professional boxing debut at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the event gained significant attention due to Conor McGregor’s involvement. As part of a gentleman’s agreement made between the two Irish fighters, McGregor walked Conlan out to the ring for his debut fight against Tim Ibarra. But according to the details of a lawsuit filed against boxing behemoth Top Rank recently, McGregor was making the walk under pressure from the notorious Irish gangster Daniel Kinahan.

Conor McGregor Named in Court Case

According to the official filings:

“Kinahan was no stranger to duBoef. In 2016, Top Rank signed former Irish Olympic boxer Michael Conlan to a multi-year deal. At the time, Conlan was managed by MTK Global, a boxing and MMA management and events promotion company founded by Kinahan. When Top Rank promoted Conlan’s first professional fight in March 2017, duBoef had arranged for MMA star/fellow Irishman Connor McGregor to walk Conlan out of his dressing room up to the ring. When McGregor tried to back out, duBoef bragged openly in private boxing circles that he had Kinahan “lean on” McGregor and force him to honor his commitment (Keane has no idea if this claim is true).”

Top Rank Boxing Lawsuit

The recent lawsuit against Top Rank Boxing president Todd duBoef has brought to light connections between various figures in the boxing world and alleged organized crime boss Daniel Kinahan. While the lawsuit primarily focuses on Top Rank and its dealings, it also tangentially mentions Conor McGregor’s alleged involvement with the Kinahan cartel.

The lawsuit, filed on February 27, 2025, in a California federal court, accuses Todd duBoef of withholding millions in unpaid fees and misleading ESPN about financial dealings involving Daniel Kinahan. Daniel Kinahan is alleged to be the leader of a drug cartel and has been publicly identified as such by Irish media.

The lawsuit claims that duBoef had to secretly rely on financial assistance from Kinahan to cover the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight due to lack of funds.

Conor McGregor and the Kinahan Cartel

There have been suspicions and allegations of connections between Conor McGregor and Daniel Kinahan’s criminal organization for several years. These connections have been a subject of media scrutiny and public speculation.

Conor McGregor has been photographed with several Kinahan cartel members, including David Byrne, who was later assassinated in a mass shooting at an MTK (Kinahan’s company) weigh-in event in Dublin. There are allegations that McGregor’s pub, the Black Forge Inn in Dublin, might be a money laundering front for the Kinahan cartel, though this remains unproven. In 2017, there were reports of a €900,000 bounty placed on McGregor’s life by the Kinahan syndicate, though no attempts were ever made.

His sister Aoife is in a relationship with Graham “The Wig” Whelan, a convicted drug dealer and money launderer affiliated with the cartel. Whelan is a reputed mobster affiliated with the Kinahan cartel, which is believed to be behind numerous gangland killings in Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain.

It’s important to note that these are allegations made in a lawsuit and reported by media sources. The full extent of any individual’s involvement or the veracity of these claims has not been proven in court.