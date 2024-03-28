Brendan Schaub claims Conor McGregor is the most underpaid fighter in UFC history: ‘He’s the most underpaid of all time’

Brendan Schaub says Conor McGregor is the most underpaid fighter of all time, and claims no one wants to hear it.

McGregor is the biggest superstar in the history of the UFC and is the highest-paid fighter of all time. Yet, Schaub says the Irishman is underpaid and no fighter is more underpaid than McGregor.

“Nobody’s more underpaid than Conor McGregor,” Schaub said on his YouTube channel (H/T MMANews). “Now, no one wants to hear this because you see his whiskey sales, you see him in that movie, you know, Road House, you see him in all this stuff, and he’s making all that money, and you’re like ‘No, he’s set, he’s a damn-near billionaire.’ I get that, but just from – it’s very black and white – from a numbers standpoint, if you look at what Conor’s brought into the UFC money-wise… He’s the most underpaid athlete, probably of all time.”

“Now people say the argument is ‘Well, he wouldn’t be that big if he didn’t have the UFC,’” Schaub said. “Well, my argument would be the UFC wouldn’t be as big if they didn’t have Conor McGregor, so that’s why there has to be some sort of middle ground.”

Schaub certainly has a point that the UFC wouldn’t be as big without McGregor and he should have been paid 100’s millions of dollars for every fight like boxers do.

Conor McGregor anticipating summer return

Conor McGregor has said he will be return to the Octagon this summer against Michael Chandler.

Following the premiere of Road House, McGregor said it’s all systems go for his return, which he says will be at International Fight Week in June in Las Vegas.

McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in the trilogy match. Before that, he was knocked out by the Poirier in the rematch as his last win was in January of 2020.