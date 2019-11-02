Conor McGregor Mocks ‘Love Story’ Weigh-In For Masvidal vs. Diaz

Spread the word!













Last night (Fri. November 1, 2019) Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz weighed in ahead of their UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) meeting, and Conor McGregor had some comments.

Masvidal and Diaz will fight for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship at welterweight. During their weigh-in faceoff, which included tonight’s special BMF Belt presenter, The Rock, Masvidal and Diaz had a bit of a miscommunication and failed to shake hands. McGregor took to Twitter to comment on the weigh-in.

“This is not a bad motherfucker weigh in.”

“I’m sad they didn’t get to shake hands up there like they wanted to and tried to. It was so sad seeing this. Its like a love story up there. OMG Its the notebook. Now get out that fucking cheque book and donate to my charity and the real bad mans back.”

I’m sad they didn’t get to shake hands up there like they wanted to and tried to. It was so sad seeing this. Its like a love story up there. OMG Its the notebook.

McGregor is plotting his return to the Octagon for January, with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone rumored as the frontrunner to welcome the Irishman back. He hasn’t fought since October of last year, where he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. McGregor has been desperate for a rematch with “The Eagle,” but will need a victory before getting into that mix again.

What do you make of McGregor calling the Masvidal vs. Diaz weigh-in a “love story?”