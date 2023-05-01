Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor is expected to make his long-awaited Octagon return this year at the welterweight limit, however, the former career featherweight has claimed he could compete as high as the middleweight limit.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the UFC’s banner, has been sidelined from active competition since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula en route to a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier.

Expected to make his Octagon return before the end of this year in a welterweight affair against former lightweight title chaser, Michael Chandler, McGregor recently appeared at BKFC 41 in Colorado over the weekend, sharing a face-off with former UFC welterweight, Mike Perry.

Conor McGregor praises BKFC following their weekend event in Colorado

Sharing his thoughts on the bare knuckle fiighting event, McGregor weighed up the possibility of himself competing at the middleweight division in the future – claiming the move is achievable for him.

“Call me “slicey” bare paw,” Conor McGregor posted on Instagram. “Styles make fights. As well as rulesets. As well as everything. I you are scared go to church. I was called into the bare knuckle ring last night. I fear nothing. No man that breathes air. I only fear God and abide by God and if God guides me to a professional bare knuckle fight in my time for my new world title, I do. Great night last night. It’s real interesting out there for sure.”

“Congrats to the the fighters. Two of my old foes competed in a barn burster and a guy who ‘Cowboy’ (Donald Cerrone) submitted in a round is now the man in this sport beating a former middleweight world champion. Incredible.”

“Think about that for a second,” Conor McGregor explained. “Understand that as fans what fighting is. Take note of it. What fighting is, is a new day every day. Every fight with every person on every given day is different. It’s why I love it so much. It’s why I respect it so much. Fighting is different. End of. This fight took place in the 185lb division. I’ve not fought at that weight before but I can get there nicely as a refrigerator freezer. For sure. Who knows but God and I trust God.”