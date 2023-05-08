In another snippet ahead of the release of a new multi-part documentary series ahead of his expected Octagon return this year, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has shared behind the scenes footage of his loss to arch-rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 back in 2018.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, is set to feature in a multi-part Netflix documentary series later this month – titled ‘McGregor Forever’ – in preparation for his expected UFC comeback later this annum.

Sidelined through injury since July 2021, McGregor most recently headlined UFC 264 in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO to former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier – fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the opening frame.

Conor McGregor is expected to fight Michael Chandler in his UFC comeback

Last month, footage emerged of McGregor post-operation in California, in which he claimed he was worried his career had come to an abrupt close off the back of his leg fracture against Lafayette rival, Poirier.

“I thought it was over, as well,” Conor McGregor said of his career during a snippet of ‘McGregor Forever’. “That’s why I flipped into a different mold. Now it’s the adrenaline as well, and I wouldn’t know – I would have calmed down, and part of me’s thinking, ‘Jesus, imagine if it’s just been taken from me like that.’ I would go into – I would be a different person.”

Posting another two-minute snippet on his official Twitter account, McGregor insisted that ahead of his comeback fight against Michael Chandler later this annum, he was still the fighter to beat in the promotion.

“McGregor Forever is out May 17th only on @Netflix,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “You’ll get a ringside seat for some of the biggest challenges I’ve faced, how I bounced back, and why I’m still the man to beat in the UFC.”

Highlighting various victories and setbacks during his storied Octagon tenure, McGregor shared a behind the scenes – and rather stark outlook on his bitter defeat to the above-mentioned, Nurmagomedov, claiming “I got beat, and that’s that.”

Headlining UFC 229 against Nurmagomedov in an October 2018 undisputed lightweight title fight, McGregor suffered an eventual fourth round neck crank submission loss to the Russian sambo specialist in their intense grudge match.