Conor McGregor has explained the reasoning for his expletive-filled rant aimed at arch-rival, Dustin Poirier following their UFC 264 trilogy rubber match back in July 2021, claiming he believe his career was over off the back of his fibia and tibula fracture.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC banner, most recently headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021 against Lafayette native, Poirier, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to the latter, having fractured his left tibia and fibula in the opening round.

In the immediate aftermath of the stoppage defeat, McGregor launched an x-rated and expletive-filled rant in the direction of both Poirier and his wife, Jolie Poirier – even going as far as to gesture gun signs to the pair and insinuating death threats in their direction.

Set to star in an upcoming Netflix multi-part series titled ‘McGregor Forever’, the documentary series focuses on McGregor’s fighting career and infamous leg injury, as well as his road to an earmarked comeback.

Conor McGregor admits he believed his career was over at UFC 264

Reflecting on the run-in with Louisiana native, Poirier, McGregor claimed he was under the impression his storied mixed martial arts career was over.

“I thought it was over, as well,” Conor McGregor said of his career during a snippet of ‘McGregor Forever’. “That’s why I flipped into a different mood. Now it’s the adrenaline as well, and I wouldn’t know – I would have calmed down, and part of me’s thinking, ‘Jesus, imagine if it’s just been taken from me like that.’ I would go into – I would be a different person.”

You heard it here first. My brand new documentary series McGregor Forever, is coming to @Netflix on May 17! The only place to hear my true story, which is only getting started! pic.twitter.com/BXzlY5WJnG — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2023

“And it was scary, to be honest,” Conor Mcgregor explained. “It’s McGregor forever, that’s it, isn’t it? It’s McGregor forever. And don’t you forget it.”

Expected to make his Octagon return later this year, McGregor has teased an end-of-summer return against one-time vacant lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler in a welterweight showdown.